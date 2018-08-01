Unrest in Janikhel after security personnel demolish houses

–Hundreds of women, children protest against security forces for ‘disregarding’ local tradition

PESHAWAR: The situation became intense in Bannu’s Janikhel after the personnel of security forces allegedly thrashed women and children who opposed the demolition of the remaining portions of two houses.

According to reports, the houses are owned by two local tribesmen, namely Muqadam Khan and Raazi Khan. These youngsters, according to security officials, have links with the militants.

The tribal sources informed that the high-ups and personnel of security forces started the demolition of two houses in Nasri Khel village on July 22 last, just days before the July 25 elections. However, they spared some portions of the houses on the request of local elders.

They further said that the security personnel, along with tractors and bulldozers, resumed destruction of the houses on Wednesday, at which hundreds of women and children from the affected families and nearby villages assembled on the site and requested to stop the demolition. However, the officers turned a deaf ear to the requests and acted against the women and children, they added.

The local tribesmen alleged that the security officials violated local traditions of chadar and chardeewari.

The affected tribesmen have also informed both the newly elected MNA’s Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who are also the founding members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). Both the leaders have denounced the actions of the security forces, and assured to raise their voices for the affected tribesmen on the floor of National Assembly.

So far, there has been no statement issued regarding the act of demolishing the two houses in Janikhel that connects Bannu with North Waziristan.

Meanwhile, Dawar on Wednesday visited the houses of the tribal elders in village Tappi near to Mirali and condoled their death with the grieved families. Both the tribal elders Malik Salam Khan and Malik Niaz Muhammad were victims of target killing on Tuesday.