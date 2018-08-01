Theft, bike snatching on the rise in Larkana

LARKANA: Chandka Medical College Hospital deputy medical superintendent lost his new motorcycle CD-70 which he purchased 15 days ago.

Dr Abdul Sattar Shaikh told this scribe that SSP Larkana Shabir Sethar was claiming peace in entire district but lawlessness here had increased manifold. He said motorcycles were being snatched daily from every nook and corner of the district but criminals flee without any interruption by the police.

He said motorcycles were being stolen or snatched from thickly populated Jinnah Bagh Road which always remained busy. He demanded of higher Sindh government authorities to take notice of the prevailing law and order situation which had created a sense of insecurity among the residents of entire Larkana district.

Naundero police have also completely failed to track down the gang which had become infamous. Trader Kailash Kumar was deprived of Rs7 lakh cash three days.