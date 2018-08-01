The opposition and the PTI

Imran has made promises. Let him fulfill these

Confident of securing majority in the National Assembly, Imran Khan has announced to take oath as Prime Minister on August 11. While a race between the PTI and PML-N to win over independents continues, if Imran Khan is declared the victor, he should be allowed to complete his five year tenure. Happily, the parties who wanted nothing short of re-election have retreated from the stand, allowing their elected lawmakers to join the legislatures. They have thus agreed to take their fight against the PTI government to Parliament which is the right forum for sorting out differences through civilised debate.

The opposition parties have a right to seek the forensic examination of the boxes in the disputed constituencies and approach the ECP and the courts to get their reservations concerning the alleged rigging removed. Similarly, they are entitled to explain to their voters through peaceful public meetings what according them led to their failure. Also to make fair comments on the performance of the institutions that participated in the conduct of the elections.

What the opposition must shun is agitation against the election results. We opposed it in these columns when Imran Khan resorted to it within a year of Elections 2013. For the same reasons we consider it inappropriate now. It is time the party in power is allowed to implement its agenda and fulfill its promises. The practice of overthrowing elected governments through agitation or the help of state institutions has to come to an end .

Imran Khan has an ambitious agenda for the revival of the economy, elimination of poverty, providing millions of jobs and houses. Besides a better management of the economy this will require improvement in relations with the neighbouring countries. China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have assured the new government of cooperation. President Ghani has invited Imran while PM Modi has phoned him indicating readiness to enter a new era of ties with Pakistan. The overtures need to be responded to by the PTI government. Once the new administration assumes office, a vigilant opposition needs to watch its performance carefully taking it to task for its shortcomings without derailing the system.