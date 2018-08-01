﻿ The opposition and the PTI | Pakistan Today

The opposition and the PTI

  • Imran has made promises. Let him fulfill these

Confident  of securing  majority in the National Assembly, Imran Khan has announced to take oath  as Prime Minister  on August 11. While a race between the PTI and PML-N to win over independents continues, if  Imran Khan is declared the victor,  he should be allowed to complete his five year tenure. Happily, the parties who  wanted nothing short of re-election have  retreated from the stand, allowing their elected lawmakers to join the legislatures. They  have thus agreed to take their fight  against the PTI government to Parliament which is  the right  forum for  sorting out differences through  civilised debate.

The opposition parties have a right to seek the forensic examination of the boxes in the disputed  constituencies and approach the ECP and the courts to get their reservations concerning the alleged rigging  removed. Similarly, they are entitled to explain to their voters through peaceful public meetings  what according them led to their failure. Also to make fair comments on the performance of the institutions  that participated in the conduct of the elections.

What the opposition must shun is agitation against the election results. We opposed it in  these columns when Imran Khan resorted to it within  a year of Elections 2013. For the same reasons we consider it inappropriate  now.  It is time the party in  power  is allowed to implement its agenda and fulfill  its promises.  The practice of  overthrowing  elected governments through agitation or  the help of state institutions has  to come to an end .

Imran Khan has an ambitious agenda for  the revival of the economy,  elimination of poverty, providing millions of jobs and houses. Besides a better  management of the economy this will require  improvement in  relations with the neighbouring countries. China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have assured the new government of cooperation. President  Ghani has invited Imran while  PM  Modi has  phoned him  indicating readiness to enter a new era of ties with Pakistan. The overtures need to be  responded to by the PTI government. Once the new administration assumes office, a vigilant opposition needs to watch its  performance carefully  taking it to task for its  shortcomings without derailing the system.



