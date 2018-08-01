Testing Imran Khan’s mettle

Will he invite Modi to his inauguration?

Pakistan has a number of disputes with India. After fighting three costly wars and an ongoing sub-conventional war that each side accuses the other of being responsible for, it should have been clear to both that talks is the only way for the resolution of disputes. Dialogue therefore has to be given a chance. Imran Khan’s promise in his victory speech that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two was seen by many as a ray of hope.

The old disputes between India and Pakistan are getting intensified. The continuous construction of barrages and dams by the upper riparian rouses fears of a water war in days to come. Siachin claims lives of soldiers from both sides even during peace time. Kashmir, the mother of all problems, has witnessed unparalleled atrocities during the last three years. Unless attempts are made to break the ice, the countries would remain mired in a cold war punctuated by deadly exchange of fire on the LoC and the working boundary leading to casualties of civilians and soldiers. There is therefore a need to move ahead to try to reboot the peace process.

Imran Khan’s announcement was followed within days by Modi’s call congratulating the former for winning the election. Modi was quoted to have said that India is ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan. According to a PTI statement Khan stressed the need for dialogue to resolve the conflicts. There were subsequently reports of the PTI mulling to invite Modi and SAARC heads of countries on Imran Khan’s inauguration. This is a timely move which could open a new vista of a future with hopes.

People all over South Asia yearn for peace. In case Imran Khan succeeds where Nawaz Sharif failed, this would be considered a feat of statesmanship on his part. An invitation needs to be sent to Modi and other SAARC leaders. Any hesitation would lead many to conclude that despite the mandate Imran Khan is yet not his own man. It would further create doubts whether Khan would have the heart to follow through when the going gets tough.