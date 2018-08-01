Shehbaz working to keep the party united: report

LAHORE: Out of 129, up to 121 MPAs-elect attended the maiden PML-N Punjab parliamentary meeting at the party’s Model Town Secretariat on Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah told reporters. According to local media reports, he said that all members trust the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and that the independent MPAs-elect were under the pressure of “non-political forces” as they were being transported to Banigala.

At the meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif took a pledge from MPAs-elect to stay united whether they form the government or not in the province. Sharif reportedly called the meeting to lift the morale of the MPAs-elect and remind them that the party was not out of the race to form the government. The meeting was reportedly called after it was rumoured that cracks might appear in the parliamentary party if the PML-N failed to get the required number to form the government.

Talking to reporters, Hamza Shehbaz said the party had been in contact with independents and would form the government since it was its constitutional right being the largest party in the province. He also hinted at the possibility of Sharif being the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

In Punjab, Hamza and Saad Rafique are in the race for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly. Most of the party MPAs-elect favoured Hamza as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

A PML-N insider revealed that the “The party seems to have conceded defeat in forming the government in Punjab as not a single independent MPA-elect has announced joining the Sharifs so far.”

He said since Hamza had yet to establish himself a vocal lawmaker it would not be easy for the leadership to hand him over this important position just being the son of Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N emerged as the largest party in Punjab with 129 seats, followed by PTI’s 123 seats, PML-Q eight, PPP six and independents achieved 28 seats in the directly elected house of 297. At least 149 (directly elected) MPAs are required to form a government. With the addition of 66 women on reserved seats and eight minorities, at least 185 members are required to form a government.

Rana Sanaullah says the PML-N is very much in the race to form its government as 13 Independents and the PPP would support the PML-N.

PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry reiterated its claim that along with PML-Q the party had achieved the required number of Independents to form the government.