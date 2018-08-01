Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter debuts on the cover of ‘Vogue India’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter may not be making her Bollywood debut just yet, but the sultry 18-year-old has been making headlines often for her fashion choices and ultra-glam persona.

And now the star daughter of Shah Rukh and wife Gauri has debuted on the cover of ‘Vogue India’ and we have to say she looks like a vision. The August cover was launched by SRK himself at the Vogue Beauty Awards on Tuesday evening.

Sharing the pictures of the event and the cover on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are…” except when it comes to our children. So sending you all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!”

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are…” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Suhana’s mother, Gauri, also shared the magazine pictures on her social media handles.

While the parents have been ecstatic with this shoot, the public hasn’t welcomed this and have been bashing the magazine for nepotism. Twitter users have asked the magazine for Suhana’s accomplishments other than being Shah Rukh’s daughter.

However, Shah Rukh Khan in his speech at the Vogue Beauty Awards said, “I think star kids have their own personal issues, of course, they’re entitled and in today’s world with social media it’s nice that you’re recognised, but where I come from, a middle-class background, where someone has worked with some of the most beautiful and loveliest of people like Katrina [Kaif], and all the other people here present, I got this opportunity, and things went well for me.”

He thanked Vogue for featuring his “little daughter” on the cover and said, “I hope it’s not taken as ‘entitled’ just because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. I just hope it’s taken as a responsibility that she has if she’s being given a platform like this, a solo cover for Vogue, which I incidentally have never gotten. I just want to say thank you very much for putting her in a place where the responsibility you’ve put on her is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. And InshAllah she’ll work hard towards that.”

Speaking to the magazine, Suhana said, “I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing! It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it as this a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it.”

However, at the same time, Suhana said that being in the spotlight sometimes got to her and affected her confidence “because people feel like they can judge you.”

She says, “At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems.”

Sharing her equation with her father, Suhana says that her relationship with her father has matured over time, and explains that she’s come to terms with his fame.

“I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

And now she refers to him as her “best friend”.

“For years he nagged me to call him my best friend. Somehow it became true,” Suhana laughed adding, that they now talk all the time—no subject, be it last-minute exam prep or boyfriends, is off limits.

Suhana will be appearing for the international baccalaureate exam this year and will graduate from school after which she hopes to study acting.

Shah Rukh has made no secret of the fact that he wants his kids to get an education before doing anything in life and Suhana plans on going to university after her high-school.

On her future plans, Khan said, “There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies.”

Suhana is dead sure that she wants to pursue acting as a career. She said, “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.”

The magazine shoot shows that Suhana is all ready to step into Bollywood but Shah Rukh has always said that it will happen in due time and on her own merit. So will have to wait for a while for this debut!