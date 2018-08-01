Services of British legal firm hired in money laundering case against MQM founder

KARACHI: Services of a British legal firm have been hired in connection with money laundering case against the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain.

The case came up for hearing in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) at Karachi on Tuesday.

Informing the court about important headway in the case, the investigation officer said that the services of British legal firm have been hired by tightening the noose around MQM founder further in a money laundering case.

He said that the British legal firm has started investigations and evidence is being collected. The investigators have visited Pakistan as well.

He told the court that the MQM founder succeeded in escaping in the past due to lack of services of a British legal firm. However, now evidence against the accused is being gathered from other countries. The details of 69 bank accounts have come to light so far, through which the money laundering was done.

The court was also informed about the misuse of funds of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, a subsidiary of MQM. The money was transferred continuously through MQM MNAs, senators and deputy mayor. Any progress in money laundering case will be informed to the court. MQM founder is involved in anti-state activities and bloodshed in Karachi.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), information has been obtained from Rangers, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions in the money laundering case.

Moreover, information was collected from other countries through the foreign ministry. Bank transaction records have also been sought from the British government and UAE authorities.