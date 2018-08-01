SC to announce verdict in contempt proceedings against Tallal Chaudhry on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will announce its verdict regarding a contempt of court case against former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry on August 2.

The top court directed the accused to ensure his presence in court when the verdict is announced.

Earlier on July 11, the apex court had reserved its verdict.

According to a notification issue earlier on February 2, the SC had initiated contempt of court proceedings against the former minister due to “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the court.

In his response, Chaudhry had stated that anything that would bring “hatred, ridicule or contempt” against the court was “not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind”.

His response also stated, “Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context due to media reporting.”

“There is no allegation on the answering respondent that any action or conduct of the answering respondent tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court,” the PML-N leader’s response had also read.