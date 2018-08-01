SC disposes of Quetta Church affectees’ compensation case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of Quetta Church affectees’ compensation case.

A three-member bench of the SC presided over by CJP took up Quetta church affectees compensation case for hearing on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said, “In my opinion, all affectees have got the compensation and any further working on this case on suo motto notice is not needed’’.

CJP remarked during the hearing that thanks for giving compensation in such a short time and further steps are not necessary to be taken in this regard.

The representative of Christian community Javaid Maseeh has said that we are not Christians so we should be called and written as Maseeh not Christians.

The CJP said that the court order should be shown if there is any problem and disposed of the case.