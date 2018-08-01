Russian envoy lauds Pak’s contribution in war against terror

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Y Dedov has lauded Pakistan’s contribution in the war against terror.

He was delivering a lecture on “Pakistan-Russia Relations: Is there a New Trajectory” in Islamabad on Wednesday. It was organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

The Russian ambassador said Pakistan is facing the challenge of terrorism and it has launched effective operations against the menace.

He said there is an understanding between the two countries to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan and Russia are closely working in different fields including energy. Alexey Dedov said Russia wants a peaceful Afghanistan.