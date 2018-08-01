Punjab MPA sets record after being elected fourth time in a row

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA-elect Pir Kashif Ali Chishti has set a four-time record after he won a provincial assembly seat in Punjab.

During the July 25 polls, Chishti bagged PP-195 in Pakpattan, Punjab with over 46,000 votes.

Moreover, Chishti defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Khan Ameer Hamza Rath with a margin of roughly 10,000 votes.

While talking to the media Chishti said, “People of Arifwala have a special affection for the Chishti family and our constant win proves that.”

He had previously been elected to office in 2002, 2008 and 2013.

Chishti completed his schooling from Aitchison College and graduated from the University of Essex. He worked for several years in the banking sector before taking up politics in 2002.

His father, Pir Allah Yar Chishti, was also successful in securing the provincial assembly seat four times — in 1977, 1985, 1988 and 1990.