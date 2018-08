PTI tweets in Turkish from official Twitter handle

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has tweeted in Turkish, days after sending out a Twitter message in Chinese.

The tweets said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan spoke to prime minister-in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan via a telephone call and congratulated him on his electoral victory.

A tweet read, “President Erdogan congratulated Imran Khan by telephone.”

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, İmran Han’ı telefonla arayarak tebrik etti. — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 31, 2018

Another tweet reads, “He stressed the importance of further development of Turkey-Pakistan relations.”