PTI seeking to invite foreign dignitaries to Imran’s oath taking ceremony

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Foreign Office (FO) has been asked whether foreign heads of state could be invited to the prime minister’s oath ceremony expected to take place on Aug 11.

The PTI spokesperson said that party had asked the FO if it would be possible to invite foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given the short period of time before the ceremony takes place. He added that they are awaiting a response from the FO on the matter.

Additionally, he said that the party had invited celebrities like Amir Khan, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar for the ceremony.

Fawad confirmed the developments in an informal media talk outside the Supreme Court, where he had gone to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

Talking about his meeting with the CJP, the PTI spokesperson said that since he is also a senior SC lawyer, he had met with the CJP.

“The PTI wants to build bridges with all institutions as we are in the government,” he said, adding, “We want good times with all institutions and don’t want acrimony or confrontation with anyone of them.”

He claimed that other SC judges had congratulated him and the PTI on their successes.