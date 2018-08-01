PTI all set to acquire simple majority in NA

–Khan-led party expected to cross 175 seats following alliances

–Expectedly 149-member opposition to be strongest in country’s history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with its allied parties are all set to acquire simple majority in National Assembly with the support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has almost prepared the party positions with the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities.

An official source at the ECP told Pakistan Today that the commission had made all calculations according to which PTI had emerged as the largest political party in the National Assembly with 116 members.

The source said that 12 independent lawmakers had announced to join the PTI which would take the party’s tally to 128. However, one independent member, Ali Khan Wazir, had decided to keep his identity intact till his party, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), allowed him to join the Khan-led party.

Under the ECP formula, PTI would grab a lion’s share out of the 60 reserved seats for women as the future ruling party would bag 28 seats allocated for women. Moreover, PTI would also win five seats reserved for minorities which would take PTI’s total to 161 seats.

If four seats of PTI Chairman Imran Khan are excluded, the number would come down to 157. One constituency has to be vacated by Major (r) Tahir Sadik who won two seats while PTI senior leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan would also vacate one constituency, which would bring down the number to 155.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has decided to relinquish his both seats and keep the Punjab Assembly seat so the party’s number would come down to two in the National Assembly. PML-Q is all set to win a reserved seat for women, which would take its tally to three.

Grand Democratic Alliance would also win one reserved seat for women taking the number to three. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would also get one women seat and hence would have five members in the National Assembly. Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) which is also likely to join the ruling coalition, which would get one reserved seat for women, taking its tally to four. This would mean that the total number of PTI and its allies would go up to 170.

A lone member of Awami Muslim League (AML) would give the party the desired simple majority of 171 in the house of 340 members.

MQM-P has six members in the assembly and would also win one reserved seat for women, taking its number to seven. The party has also decided to join hands with PTI, after which the total number of PTI and its allies have risen to 178 lawmakers.

One member of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) is also set to join the government, which would take the number of treasury benches to 179.

OPPOSITION BENCHES:

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with its 64 lawmakers in the National Assembly would bag 16 seats reserved for women, taking its strength to 80. PML-N would also bag two seats reserved for minorities, climbing to 82 members, becoming the largest opposition party in the lower house of the parliament.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with its 43 lawmakers would get nine reserved seats for women. It would also win two seats reserved for minorities, taking its number to 54. Awami National Party’s (ANP) lone member would also prefer to sit on the opposition benches.

Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) with its twelve members would win two seats reserved for women and one minority seat. This would take the tally of these three parties to 149 and a very strong opposition would be formed.