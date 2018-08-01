Prosecution witnesses record statements in Ishaq Dar reference case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability court on Wednesday heard the corruption case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond means.

As the hearing resumed in Judge Muhammad Bashir’s Accountability Court-I, the prosecution presented its second witness, Ishtiaq Ahmed, to record his statement.

Following Ahmed, the statement of another prosecution witness, Wasif Ahmed, was recorded who was appointed in the Cabinet Division.

Hussain told the court that 11 notifications had been submitted in the case so far.

The hearing was then adjourned till August 7.

RED WARRANT:

On July 21, the Interior Ministry approved the issuance of red warrants against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

The sanction came following the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to Interpol for the detention of Ishaq Dar while the case has also been forwarded to them after the approval of the interior secretary.

FIA has requested the assistance of Interpol in Dar’s arrest from London.

THE CASE:

In its reference against the former finance minister, NAB alleged that “the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million (approx)”.

The reference alleged that the assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”.

The court has declared him a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the trial proceedings and attached his movable and immovable properties.