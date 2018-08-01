Presidential election likely to be delayed

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that the presidential election is likely to get delayed, as President Mamnoon Hussain completes his five-year tenure on Aug 8.

It was reported that according to the Constitution, “The presidential election must be held at least a month prior to the expiry of the incumbent’s term, which in this case would be August 8.”

Moreover, according to an ECP official, “The presidential election is held either a month after the general election, or at least a month before the expiry of the president’s tenure. However, since the national nor the provincial assemblies are not functional as yet, thus holding a presidential election on August 8 will be nearly out of the question.”

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

In addition to that, the ECP official also said, “The incomplete status of the electoral college means that a schedule is unlikely to be issued by this date, putting the Aug 25 date in jeopardy as well.”