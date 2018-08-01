Police arrest seminary teacher for assaulting girl

BAHAWALNAGAR: A seminary teacher was arrested by Minchinabad police on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Basti Theriperowali.

According to the police, the 40-year-old suspect used to teach children at his house. On Monday evening, he asked all the children to leave but asked the eight-year-old victim to stay behind for further studies.

He then raped the girl and when she cried the neighbours reached the scene but the suspect managed to escape.

The victim was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Minchinabad, where doctors referred her to the DHQ Hospital, Bahawalnagar.

Later, the police arrested the suspect and started investigation.