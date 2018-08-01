Pakistani Australians donate another 50 ambulances to Edhi Foundation

KARACHI: Pakistani nationals in Australia have once again donated 50 ambulances to Edhi Foundation, which have been handed over to Faisal Edhi by the organisation’s in-charge in Australia, Hamid Khan.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Faisal Edhi said that small, medium and large size vehicles were bought by Pakistan nationals in Australia, which were later converted into ambulances.

“These ambulances will be operating in different cities of the country and serving hundreds of thousands of people,” he added.

Following the recent addition, the total number of Edhi ambulances has now reached 2,000.

In-charge of Edhi Foundation in Australia Hamid Khan has said that 32 ambulances had been donated by Pakistani Australians last year.

It merits mention that Edhi Foundation had been facing financial crises after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi; however, people have now started to provide funds to the world’s largest ambulance service once again.