WASHINGTON: In a meeting between Ambassador Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and United States (US) Defence Secretary James Mattis, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to playing a role in the Afghan reconciliation and peace process.

Defence Secretary Mattis was also briefed by Ambassador Siddiqui on efforts made by Pakistan to enhance cooperation with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Attaché Kamal Anwar Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.