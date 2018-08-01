Pakistan, India open border crossing to repatriate Indian woman’s remains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India opened the Khokhrapar-Munabao zero point border crossing temporarily so that the remains of an Indian woman who had died during her visit to Pakistan could be repatriated.

Moreover, The Indian High Commission in Islamabad thanked Pakistan for the move in a statement.

The statement reads, “Indian citizen Reshma’s mortal remains were repatriated to her family in Barmer.”

“A big thank you to authorities in Pakistan and India who made a special exemption to open gates today, instead of Friday, and allowed on foot crossover at Khokhrapar-Munabao railway crossing,” it also said.

Reshma’s body was handed over to the Indian Border Security Force by Pakistan Rangers.