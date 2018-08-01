Opposition’s grand alliance termed a conspiracy to spread anarchy

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Sindh President Nusrat Wahid said on Wednesday that opposition’s grand alliance is actually a conspiracy to spread anarchy.

“2018 General Elections were the most unbiased elections in the history as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and security agencies ensured best arrangement to people to independently elect their candidates while entry of irrelevant persons was banned in the polling stations,” she said in a statement.

She said information of bogus voting was not received all over Pakistan including Karachi region as the election process was done successfully. She rejected poll rigging allegations leveled by PML-N, MMA, ANP and other political parties.

PTI women leader said that PML-N and PPP remained in power repeatedly, but they solved public problems only on documentary basis but not on operational basis.

Instead of reducing poverty and inflation, promoting education and paying foreign debts, they put public into complex situation of inflation, she said.