NAB summons PML-N’s Amir Muqaam on August 2

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqaam on Wednesday was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 2 over corruption allegations.

The PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter president is accused of holding assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

According to NAB officials, investigation into asset ownership is currently in progress.

Last month, Muqaam had informed NAB of his inability to appear before the bureau due to engagements with the election campaign.

Amir Muqaam is accused by NAB of purchasing properties in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in addition to agricultural land in Shangla, Peshawar and Swat.

He was first summoned to appear before the anti-graft body on July 12 but was absent.