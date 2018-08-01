NAB authorises reference against former PM Gilani, others over corruption

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised filing corruption references against former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Farooq Awan, former information technology secretary Muhammad Saleem and others for alleged abuse of powers and awarding advertisement campaign contracts to Ms Midas Pvt Limited contrary to PPRA rules.

The illegal contracts inflicted Rs128.07 million losses to the national exchequer.

The decision was taken at the executive board meeting (EBM) of the bureau which was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday, said a statement.

The EBM also authorised conducting four different types of investigations against former Sindh minister and Asif Ali Zardari’s brother Owais Muzaffar Tappi, Raja Muhammad Abbas, former Sindh chief Ghulam Mustafa Phal, former Sindh land utilisation secretary Ghulam Abbas Soomro and others for illegally allotting hundreds of acres of Malir River Authority’s land, inflicting Rs33,000 million in losses to the national kitty.

An inquiry was also authorised against officials of Lahore Development Authority, management of Nespak and others for abuse of authority and corruption in Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, causing almost Rs4 billion in losses to the national kitty.

The EBM authorised filing yet another corruption reference against former Sindh Building Control Authority Karachi director general Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others as they have been accused of inflicting almost Rs3 billion losses through corrupt practices, tampering with official documents and alleged abuse of authority.

The Board also ordered inquiries, investigations and complaints verifications in other cases.

NAB, however, made it clear that all inquiries, investigations and references are filed against the accused on their alleged involvement in corruption cases inflicting multi-billion rupee losses to the national exchequer and must not be considered as final.

The statement added that the NAB would proceed ahead only after giving the accused ample opportunities to prove their innocence.