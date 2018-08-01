Minor raped, murdered

A seven-year-old girl was murdered after being allegedly raped in Bhittaiabad area of Karachi on Tuesday, revealed postmortem report.

According to details, Kainaat, was murdered after being raped in Bhittaiabad, near Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Dr Zakia Khursheed, lady M L O of Jinnah Hospital said that raped has been confirmed. According to evidences, seven years old Kainaat was assaulted by different means.

M L O Dr Zakia Khursheed told that Kainaat was tortured with burning cigarette as well. Her stomach was hit by a heavy object, and then was strangulated to death.