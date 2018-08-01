Ministers’ Enclave to be Imran Khan’s official residence

ISLAMABAD: A house in the Ministers’ Enclave would be declared the official residence of the prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, a local media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Imran had previously announced that he would not be using the Prime Minister House as his official residence though party officials have not yet decided on what to do with the building.

Senior police officials visited the PTI leader to provide him VVIP security soon after PTI’s victory in the elections.

Senior security officials also briefed the party leadership about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and protocols of a prime minister, explaining that Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence could not be provided fool-proof security.

According to reports, the PTI leader then accepted he would not use Bani Gala as his official residence and move to the Ministers’ Enclave.