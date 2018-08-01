Meesha Shafi sexual harassment appeal against Ali Zafar dismissed by Punjab governor

LAHORE: Meesha Shafi’s sexual harassment appeal against Ali Zafar to the Governor of Punjab was rejected on July 11 as Meesha wasn’t an actual employee at the time the harassment allegedly took place and hence, was not bound by any formal contract.

Meesha had filed a complaint to the governor against the actor, under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 but since the case does not fall under the said act, her appeal was dismissed.

According to Zafar’s legal team, “Meesha was not compelled in any way to work with Ali.”

Speaking on why this piece of information was revealed almost a month later, the team said that at that time Ali’s debut Pakistani film was about to release and promotions were in full swing.

“We didn’t want the attention from the movie to be diverted,” a member from the team said.

Both the parties in the suit have been informed of the matter and Ali in a statement said, “I have always maintained that I will respect and honour whatever decision the justice system takes and that I believe justice shall be served in the best possible manner.”

Meanwhile, Meesha’s lawyers said that they will appeal “again on a competent forum.”

Previously, Meesha’s lawyers had announced that the singer had filed a complaint against Ali with the ombudsman under the sexual harassment at workplace ordinance. However, since the ombudsman did not constitute on the grounds of sexual harassment at workplace appeals, the matter had to be taken to the governor.