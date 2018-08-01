Meera Jee sets her sights set on Hollywood, requests fans for support

Meera Jee has her sights set on Hollywood and in her latest Twitter post has requested fans to support her as she aims to start afresh in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and head towards the west.

“With the promise of a Naya Pakistan, I too pledge to begin afresh and venture to new pastures with my advent into #Hollywood. Please support me in my journey working with Universal Pictures,” read her tweet.

Meera Jee’s tweet comes after it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra is expected to share the screen with Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. However, the actor did not appreciate this piece of news or Priyanka’s achievement and tweeted, “I am a better actor than Priyanka. Universal Studios, Hollywood, please consider me.”

This was followed by a tweet in which she requested all her fans to help her get Universal Pictures attention so that they may offer her a role.

She wrote, “To all my loyal fans. I would like to broaden my acting horizons and kindly request you to encourage and tweet to Universal Pictures to please consider me in their upcoming film projects.”

Earlier in the year, Meera announced that she is shifting out of the country and in an exclusive conversation with Pakistan Today, revealed that she shifting to Los Angeles, California in the United States. However, the actor, at that time, refused to disclose the reason behind this development saying that she will let her fans know in due time.

Detailing further, Meera said that even though she is leaving the country, she is not bidding goodbye to the entertainment industry and will continue to work.

In a previous interview, Meera had also stated that she always wanted to do a Hollywood film and was never interested in Bollywood. But she went ahead with a Bollywood film (Nazar, 2005) because she couldn’t say no to Mahesh Bhatt and because she was shouldering her family’s financial responsibilities.

Meera Jee is always full of surprises, so we’ll have to wait and see what the star has in store for us.