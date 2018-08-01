It seeks allegiance from status quo!

To quote Thomas Henry Huxley, an English biologist, and author:

“The results of political changes are hardly ever those which friends hope or foes fear.”

For now, in view of the post-election political developments till date, this quote appears to be relevant to Imran Khan’s idea of change. The post-election scenario seems to be leading to the very developments. With PTI in hot pursuit of independent candidates victorious from their respective constituencies, Khan is also seeking political alliance with political parties’ in order to strengthen PTI’s political position. Of course, in addition to meeting the required numbers to form the government too.

Be it the alliance with political parties, or onboarding of independent candidates, Khan led PTI seems to be willing to reach a compromise with the status quo. Let us face the fact that these very political parties, and independent candidates are also a representation of the same status quo. What Khan furiously rejected, and vowed to break during his dharnas and political campaigning.

Status quo, in reference to Pakistani politics, is not only limited to certain political parties, but also includes larger than life political figures. Individuals who, in their individuality, continue to dominate the local politics irrespective of which political party they pledge their allegiance to. For decades, the politics of Pakistan has remained a dominated battlefield of the status quo.

Khan’s rise as a political leader sparked the hope for a positive change. A hope that the masses had lost a long time back. Reiteration of his commitment made back to forth to break the shackles of a system that facilitated the rule, and prevalence of status quo has earned him a victory in the general election 2018.

Going into the general election, PTI was not in a position to form a government on its own; neither in the center nor in provinces. Except for KPK, where the party enjoyed greatest popularity and support. To meet the required numbers elsewhere, however, onboarding political power house figures was mandatory in addition to possible alliances with like-minded political parties.

Political leaders must learn to make promises that can practically be fulfilled, instead of pledging what is merely popular with the public

Although the writing was very much on the wall, Khan along with the rest of party leadership did not indicate any sort of pre-election alliance/s. Perhaps, they thought otherwise! What apparently follows, however, is not that encouraging.

Succumbing to the developments of post-election scenario, the victorious change agent seems to be on the knees while proposing the losing elements of status quo. Such is the power, and influence of the latter in our political system.

The French President Emanuel Macron once stated that “the status quo leads to self-destruction”.

In case of Khan, “his idea of change seems to be leading to self-destruction”. Since it appears to be superficial, and based merely on a compromise with the elements of status quo to form a government.

The PTI, at present, is aggressively seeking to forge an alliance with political parties like PML-Q from Punjab, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) from Sindh, and MQM-P from Karachi. This follows the inclusion of numerous independent candidates victorious at NA, and provincial assembly seats into PTI. Particularly in Punjab, where PTI aims to form its first ever government. The political parties likely to form the opposition in parliament including PML-N, PPP, and MMA, along with many others, through the platform of APC (All Parties Conference) have accused PTI of worst horse trading in the history of national politics.

Whereas Imran Khan, during his campaigning, lashed out at the independent candidates as responsible for sabotaging the democratic norms, now seems to be on the same mission. Yet another U-turn!

The political parties approached by PTI for a possible alliance in center and provinces are no less behind in availing the opportunity to their political advantage. Both PML-Q, and MQM-P have conditioned the alliance with the fulfilment of their demands put forth.

While PML-Q was initially seeking the Punjab chief minister portfolio for Pervez Elahi, now it seems to be willing to join PTI subject to provision of important positions in the government. Not to forget, Khan used to call Pervez Elahi as the greatest thief (Daku in his words) of Punjab. Either he was wrong then, or now. The judgment rests with the voters.

Similarly, MQM-P on being pursued by PTI has put forth various demands to join the majority led government in the National Assembly. To state a few, MQM-P asked to stop the ongoing operation against the party, along with re-opening of its offices across the city. Convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, also demanded recounting of votes in 12 constituencies of Karachi.

It is critical to note here that an operation across the board in Karachi has led to establishment of peace, and returned the sense of security to the citizens. Abandoning the operation against one party, might result in an uproar by all others to treat them on the same grounds. A step that can jeopardise the returning lights of Karachi.

How much PTI bends in wake of the demands made, only time will tell. But the reality stands tall, PTI will climb the ladder to the top with the assistance of the very status quo whose opposition brought it into power. Hence endangering not only Khan’s slogan of change, but his popularity and that of his party in the long run. Since an alliance with status quo opposes the claims of change straight out.

Political leaders must learn to make promises that can practically be fulfilled, instead of pledging what is merely popular with the public. To this date, politics of populism has led the country nowhere. It is high time to set mature, and politically achievable goals along with educating the public concurrently.

In the name of change, putting an old wine in new bottle has, and will continue to fail as an option to our national, and political problems.