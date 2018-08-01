HEC launches fully funded scholarship schemes for Baloch, FATA students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched several fully funded scholarships schemes for students hailing from Balochistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri told the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas that 22,481 students of Balochistan and 8,391 students hailing from the FATA regions had been awarded scholarships.

HEC officials also told the Senate body that a six per cent quota is for Baloch students and a 2 pc quota is for students from FATA in all government-funded scholarships.

Moreover, the Senate body directed HEC to ensure that scholarships reserved for Baloch students must be awarded to genuine students who actually hail from Balochistan.