FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan may contest by-polls from Karachi’s NA-243: reports

KARACHI: FixIt campaign head Alamgir may contest the by-election from NA-243, Karachi as a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have set their eyes on the constituency.

During July 25 general elections, PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the NA-243 seat, but Imran Khan, who won all five seats he contested from, has reportedly decided to keep his hometown seat of NA-95, Mianwali leaving NA-243 and others vacant.

According to media reports, four PTI candidates are vying for the Karachi seat including Alamgir Khan. Other hopeful candidates are Ashraf Qureshi, Rasheed Godil, and Subhan Ali Sahil, the media reports stated.