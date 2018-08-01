FIA summons Zardari, Talpur on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering probe on Saturday.

In notices issued to the duo, they were asked to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) which is probing the matter that pertaining to money-laundering from fictitious accounts. The FIA has been investigating the matter that involves at least 32 people.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) Chairman Hussain Lawai, a close aide of Zardari, was also arrested.

Talpur and Zardari, however, failed to appear before the agency on July 11 owing to their “electioneering”.