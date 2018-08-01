FC personnel kill man’s attacker in Quetta

QUETTA: An armed assailant shot dead a man over a monetary issue while the attacker was killed by deployed Frontier Corps personnel in retaliation near Hazar-Ganji Fruit Market area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim, namely Raaz Muhammad who was a contractor of the fruit garden, was present in the Hazar-Ganji Fruit Market when his labourer riding a motorbike opened fire at him with a pistol over the dispute of owing Rs 16,000.

Later, the deployed FC personnel shot dead the killer of Raaz Muhammad as they suspected him of trying to run away from the scene after committing the crime.

The identity of the attacker could not be ascertained so far.

Both bodies were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) where Raaz Muhammad’s body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.