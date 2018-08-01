Fatima Jinnah’s 126th birthday observed

Dr Rafique Ahmed says Pakistan can only progress by sticking to democratic norms, values

LAHORE: The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Tuesday observed the 126th birth anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah with zeal and zest.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, NPT Vice Chairman Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed said that Madar-e-Millat stood up against a military dictator because she was a strong believer of the fact that Pakistan was created on the principle of democracy and it can only progress by sticking to democratic norms and values.

Former chief justice of Federal Shariat Court and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Chairman Mian Mahboob Ahmed said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was the driving force behind the unprecedented success of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal delivered the keynote address and lauded the role of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. She said that Quaid-e-Azam was a strong supporter of equal opportunities both for men and women and he kept his sister along with him throughout his struggle for creation of Pakistan.

In his written message, NPT Chairman and former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah by calling her the flag bearer of democratic values and peoples’ right to self-rule. He said that it was her effort that women of the Indian subcontinent played a marvelous role in achieving Pakistan.

Leading law expert Chief Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, former senator Ch Naeem Hussain Chatha, Madar-e-Millat Centre Convener Dr Perveen Khan, Dr Arifa Subha Khan and Shahid Rasheed were among others who spoke on the occasion.