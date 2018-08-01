ECP secretary assured to address complaints regarding form 45: Maryam Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) secretary has assured to address the complaints regarding Form 45, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

As per media reports, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said that the meeting with the ECP secretary remained satisfactory.

The PML-N spokesperson while talking to the media after her meeting with the ECP secretary said, “The meeting with Secretary Babar Yaqoob has proved fruitful and I apprised the secretary about the problems where they were surfacing and also informed him about the difficulties faced in terms of Form 45. Secretary ECP assured us that all your problems will be sorted out.”

“ECP secretary has assured us that the complaints regarding Form 45 will be heard by ECP itself,” she said.