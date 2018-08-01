Drugs seized, seven accused arrested by police

KARACHI: Around 870 grams of charas, 30 kilograms gutka and 150 liters of diesel were recovered and seven accused were arrested from different areas of Korangi during action against the lawbreakers by the Korangi Police.

Over 650 grams of charas was seized from an accused namely Waqas while it was being allegedly sold at a bus stop and 220 grams of charas was confiscated from accused identified as Waheed by the police, said police sources on Wednesday.

Over 10 kilograms each gutka mawa was recovered from a suspect namely Saghir, Muhammad Sharif and Aamir, respectively, by Landhi Police.

A total of 150 liters of diesel was seized from two accused identified as Irfan and Ayaz by Model Colony Police.

The police have registered cases and started an investigation against the arrested accused.