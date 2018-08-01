Coordination efforts sought for national development

KARACHI: The consensus and coordinated efforts must be undertaken by all sectors of services belonging to the nation-building departments aimed at prosperity and development of the country.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at Karachi Fish Harbor on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Environment Mukhtiar Muhhtar Hussain Soomro, Secretary Fisheries and Livestock Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Secretary Cooperation Dr Nasimul Ghani Sehto, DG Fisheries Akbar Soomro, Fisherman Cooperative Society (FCS) Chairman Hafiz Abdul Bar, MD KFHA (Karachi Fish Harbor Authority) Dr Waseem, MD Korangi Fish Harbor Hafeez Shaikh and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.

The Chief Secretary asked the authorities of Fisheries Department Sindh, KFHA and FCS to follow a balanced and mutually agreed policy to boost the role of Karachi Fish Harbor so that its income is enhanced and in addition to the betterment of concerned stakeholders the economy could also be improved. He ordered constitution of a three-member sub-committee comprising representatives of Fisheries Department KFHA and FCS to settle all differences and report within three days for further necessary action.

Suleman maintained that cleanliness and beauty of Karachi Fish Harbor must be ensured and non-registered fishing boats/launches are prevented in accordance with the rules and regulations. He categorically noted that irregularities could not be tolerated anyway. The strict disciplinary action should be taken against the defaulters positively, he added.