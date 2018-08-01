CJP Nisar questions foreign employment of General Raheel, Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday inquired about the employment of former top army generals despite a law barring government officers from doing so for two years post-retirement.

The CJP while hearing a suo motu case of dual nationalities of government employees observed that “former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief Lieutenant General (r) Shuja Pasha and former Chief of Army Staff General (r) Raheel Sharif had found employment abroad within two-years after retirement”.

“According to the law, government officers cannot sign an employment contract abroad for two years after their retirement. Is the law not applicable to army officers?” the chief justice asked.

Defence Secretary Lt Gen (r) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah told the court that “both retired officers had obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) prior to leaving the country for employment”.

“Individuals who have headed sensitive departments should, in fact, be provided security,” Justice Nisar remarked.

The chief justice further observed that “We will see how the permission was granted, and what is its nature and duration. These individuals should have obtained the cabinet’s permission [prior to their departure].”

Speaking about dual citizenship, Shah further said, “The armed forces do not recruit dual citizens,” adding, that “the condition against dual citizenship is advertised in recruitment ads.”

“Any dual citizen accepted by the army has to give up their foreign nationality,” he added.

Justice Nisar ordered the defence secretary to submit in writing the information he had shared in court.

Furthermore, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who was also part of the bench, asked the defence secretary, “How many officers of the armed forces were married to foreign nationals?”

Shah responded saying “Any officer who marries a foreign national without obtaining prior approval is strictly penalised.”

Moreover, an Interior Ministry official present in the court said, “27 officers from the ministry were dual citizens.”

Issuing a notice to all 27 officers, the court adjourned the hearing till August 7.