Chinese consul general donates ambulance to KMC

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General Wang Yu visited Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office on Wednesday to donate a latest ambulance to KMC.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Chairperson Medical and Health Committee Naheed Fatima, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Beerbal, MS KIHD and ASH and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Mayor handed over the key of the ambulance to the medical superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and expressed the hope that this modern ambulance would be used for patients.

He said that China and Pakistan had exemplary friendship and Chinese nation always helped Pakistan whether it was CPEC or other projects in health and other sectors. He thanked Chinese Consul General for giving the donation of an ambulance to KMC.

The mayor said that the ambulance was purchased in Quetta and was equipped with latest equipment and facilities in Karachi with a cost of Rs6.1 million and this amount was given by the Chinese Consul General. Akhtar said, “This is a very useful gift from the people of Chinese for Pakistani nation. We have already working for the betterment of the city with the cooperation of various organizations like Bahria Town.”

Chinese CG said that China was providing help to Karachi in the field of transport, housing, infrastructure development and heritage protection. He expressed the hope that this ambulance would provide convenience to people in Karachi and this cooperation will continue.