Bollywood divas shine in black and red at the Vogue Beauty Awards

about 1 hour ago BY News Desk

Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza oozed glam at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 held Tuesday night in Mumbai. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan also look absolutely dapper in their suits.

Every year, Vogue India picks a dress code for the guests and this time around, the colour palette was all fiery reds, deep blacks and shades of gold.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the event:

Katrina Kaif in Ong Oaj Pairam

Janhvi Kapoor in Ralph and Russo

Kangana Ranaut in Gaurav Gupta for Liva

Dia Mirza in Nikhil Thampi

Sonakshi Sinha in Ali Younis

Vidya Balan in Pallavi Mohan

Shah Rukh Khan

Saif Ali Khan

The winners’ list at the Vogue Beauty Awards was also interesting. Here is the full list:

The Most Beautiful Man of the Year – Saif Ali Khan

The Man of the Decade – Shah Rukh Khan

Fresh Face – Janhvi Kapoor

Face To Watch Out For – Banita Sandhu

Man of the Moment – Rajkummar Rao

Heartthrob of the Year – Karthik Aryan

Beauty of the Year – Kangana Ranaut

Beauty Legend – Shabana Azmi

Most Beautiful Couple – Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Flawless Face – Vidya Balan

Fitspiration of the Year – Katrina Kaif