Bollywood divas shine in black and red at the Vogue Beauty Awards

Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Dia Mirza oozed glam at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 held Tuesday night in Mumbai. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan also look absolutely dapper in their suits.
Every year, Vogue India picks a dress code for the guests and this time around, the colour palette was all fiery reds, deep blacks and shades of gold.
Here are some of our favourite looks from the event:
Katrina Kaif in Ong Oaj Pairam
Janhvi Kapoor in Ralph and Russo
Kangana Ranaut in Gaurav Gupta for Liva
Dia Mirza in Nikhil Thampi
Sonakshi Sinha in Ali Younis
Vidya Balan in Pallavi Mohan
Shah Rukh Khan
Saif Ali Khan
The winners’ list at the Vogue Beauty Awards was also interesting. Here is the full list:
The Most Beautiful Man of the Year – Saif Ali Khan
The Man of the Decade – Shah Rukh Khan
Fresh Face – Janhvi Kapoor
Face To Watch Out For – Banita Sandhu
Man of the Moment – Rajkummar Rao
Heartthrob of the Year – Karthik Aryan
Beauty of the Year – Kangana Ranaut
Beauty Legend – Shabana Azmi
Most Beautiful Couple – Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Flawless Face – Vidya Balan
Fitspiration of the Year – Katrina Kaif