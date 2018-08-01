Army chief gives election support cell a pat on the back

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the performance of Army Elections Support Centre (AESC) during the recently conducted general elections, the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

General Bajwa was chairing a Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Attendees at the forum appreciated the efforts of AESC and field formations for providing support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Furthermore, tribute was paid to those who embraced martyrdom or suffered injuries in attacks during the polls.

CCC at GHQ. Reviewed geo-strat environment, regional peace & internal security situation of the country. COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. Satisfaction on progress of military level engagements with Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/OoD5BbTkSy — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2018

The forum also thanked ‘the brave people of Pakistan for their participation and wholehearted support for the armed forces’.