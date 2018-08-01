All nine members of a family born on August 1

LARKANA: All nine members of the family of one teacher Amir Ali Mangi were born on 1st August and they always celebrate this unique day by cutting a cake in their home annually.

Amir was born on August 1, 1968, his wife Khadija Amir Mangi on August 1, 1973, their daughter Sindhu on August 1, 1992, twins Sassui and Sapna on August 1, 1998, son Amir Mangi on August 1, 2001, second son Ambar Mangi on August 1, 2002 and their third son Amar Mangi on August 1, 2003.

Amir is posted as High School Teacher at Government High School in Dhamrah near Larkana. He told newsmen on Wednesday, “We all members of the family are celebrating our birthdays every year which has multiplied our happiness and is a treasure for us. I was also married on August 1, in 1991 and then himself claimed that it is a world record.