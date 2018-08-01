Aleem Khan not first choice for Punjab CM anymore as PTI remains undecided: reports

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s name being considered for Punjab’s top office

Pervez Elahi will reportedly be Punjab assembly speaker

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is reportedly still undecided over the name for Punjab chief minsiter (CM) and PTI leader Aleem Khan is reportedly not the frontrunner in the race anymore.

Earlier, it was widely speculated that Khan was at the top of the list of candidates being considered for Punjab’s top office.

It is, however, unlikely that he will be made Punjab CM as there is an “investigation underway against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”.

Moreover, PTI’s leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also in the race for the coveted post but his name has not been finalised yet either.

Moreover, members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal and Raja Yasir Humayun are also being considered for key ministerial posts.

Sibtain Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Waris and Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht will also reportedly be made ministers.

Mahmoodur Rasheed will also reportedly be appointed to a key ministry.

PTI has won 123 seats in Punjab and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is trailing with 129 seats.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has thrown its weight behind the PTI and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi will reportedly be made Punjab assembly speaker.

Moreover, the PML-Q is likely to get two ministries in Punjab and two in the federal cabinet.