20-year-old girl beaten, electrocuted by in-laws

PESHAWAR: A 20-year-old girl in Bara Sheikhan area of Peshawar was beaten and electrocuted to death allegedly by her in-laws, a postmortem examination revealed.

According to the victim’s sister, the in-laws had thrashed the girl to death and refused to hand over her body. They also attempted to brush the matter under rug, she added.

The police had taken the dead body under their custody and conducted an autopsy. The autopsy revealed that the victim endured torture and electrocution.

The police, after registering a case, arrested the girl’s husband and father-in-law.

During the last six months, some 19 women have reportedly been beaten to death by their in-laws. According to an NGO, at least 192 torture-related cases were reported so far in the province.