WhatsApp launches group video, voice call feature

WhatsApp users will now be able to make group video and voice calls, the online messaging app announced via its blog on Monday.

“We’re excited to announce that group calls for voice and video are coming to WhatsApp starting today,” the organisation said.

“You can make a group call with up to four people total — anytime and anywhere. Just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new ‘add participant’ button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call,” WhatsApp explained.

The calls are end-to-end encrypted and the feature will be available to Android and iOS users, it added.