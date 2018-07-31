Turkish president phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday phoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him over his victory in the recently held general elections, reported a private media outlet.

According to the media outlet, he told Shehbaz that Turkey would continue to cooperate with him in various projects and also praised the former Punjab chief minister for playing a key role in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz reaffirmed his intention to strengthen the ties further.

The Turkish president also inquired after the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.