Shifitng Nawaz back to Adiala depends on his health condition

Nawaz’s health is improving, doctors say

Tests to be conducted again as results were not normal on Monday night

Decision to shift Nawaz back to Adiala depends on his health

Shehbaz Sharif, other personalities barred from meeting Nawaz at hospital

ISLAMABAD: The doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving and the decision to shift him back to Adiala Jail will be finalised accordingly.

The doctors said that Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal on Monday night, which is why all tests will be conducted again on Tuesday.

PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team will conduct Nawaz’s check-up.

Moreover, the hospital officials rejected news reports stating that the former premier has been shifted back to Adiala Jail from the hospital, where he is currently incarcerated for corruption.

“The decision to shift Nawaz back to Adiala depends on his health,” the doctors said.

“A complete report regarding Nawaz’s health will be forwarded to the concerned authorities,” they added.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and other personalities were barred from meeting Nawaz at the cardiac ward in PIMS. It was reported that strict security arrangements were made at the hospital when the authorities learnt that Shehbaz Sharif would come to visit his brother.

It was reported by PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad that “the cardiac ward is declared as the sub-jail and people need to take permission from the jail administration if they want to meet the former premier”. It was further reported that Nawaz Sharif has been ‘insisting’ to be shifted back to jail from the hospital.

Moreover, on Monday morning, Sharif’s ECG, diabetes, blood and urine test results were normal, according to the reports.

On Sunday, the caretaker government ordered to shift Nawaz to PIMS after his health deteriorated in Adiala Jail.

The former premier was admitted to PIMS’ coronary care unit on doctors’ advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility’s cardiac ward as a ‘sub-jail’.

Nawaz, who flew from London to Lahore along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 13, was arrested on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. They were flown to Islamabad via a helicopter and shifted to jail, where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case along Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar.