SBCA flouts court order to save junior employee

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is making all out efforts to save one of its junior employees, who was promoted to a top post in violation of regulations, in spite of a Supreme Court order against such promotions, Pakistan Today has learnt.

In a notification issued earlier, Local Government secretary had cancelled multiple promotions to the clerk Shahid Jamiluddin Ahmed, who had been made Legal Affairs director in violation of all the relevant rules and regulations of the SBCA, the body aimed at regulating building laws.

As per the notification the clerk is reverted to his original position of BS-15 along with his batch-mates.

“The SCBA director general may forward his case for promotion on a regular basis according to seniority-cum-fitness basis, after fulfilling codal formalities as provided in the Service Regulation 2016,” it added.

Jamiluddin, who was BS-6 official of Zonal Municipal Committee (ZMC) Central, was appointed as an assistant (BS-15) in KBCA on an ad hoc basis in 1992, in violation of rules and regulations— without advertisement of the post, without interview and without recommendation of the selection committee concerned.

In 1995, Jamiluddin was appointed as assistant legal advisor at the KBCA on officiating basis. Subsequently, he was regularised as the assistant legal advisor in 1997. In 2003, Jamiluddin, among others, was regularised against the post of the legal advisor, a BS-18 post.

The KBCA in 2007 upgraded him from BS-18 to BS-19. The posts of director (Legal Affairs) and principal law officer (BS-19) were upgraded from BS-19 to BS-20 and Shahid Jamiluddin was also promoted against the said post on a regular basis by the Local Government Department in 2015.

Since absorption and upgradation of respondent were made by the KBCA and also his subsequent promotion from BS-19 to BS-20 was done by LG&RD Department, the administrative department is, therefore, advised to place Shahid Jamiluddin Khan in his original post, while withdrawing/cancelling his absorption and all upgradation in line with the Supreme Court’s judgement, sources said.

SBCA Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani remained unavailable for comments.