Ranveer Singh explains his fearless fashion choices

Actor Ranveer Singh, known for his eclectic and quirky style of dressing, says he stopped fearing being judged for his fashion after he started doing what he wanted.

Asked if he puts extra effort when it comes to fashion, the 32-year-old actor said: “No, I’ve actually had a little bit of a journey when it comes to style and fashion. I’ve always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. Growing up, in school and college I have always been open to experimenting, matching outfits with my haircuts.

“I became an actor and in my first few years, not knowing how to deal with the limelight, I was trying to conform to what I perceived to be the expectations of the public. Something like how an upcoming leading man should turn out to be.”

Early in his career, he used to make very “straight and safe” choices that were against his instincts, Singh said.

“I think in my third or fourth year I started gaining confidence through validation of my acting. As a result, I started being true to myself, my sensibilities, my aesthetics and my choices,” he said.

“I believe style is an expression,” said the actor. “It was then, I really stopped filtering my expression and started doing what I really felt like doing and not fearing being judged.

“Once I started being original, being true to what I felt I guess that got recognised widely —my distinctive style. But honestly, that is just me being me,” he added.

Singh is currently busy filming for his upcoming film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also features actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara. He also recently wrapped up shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.