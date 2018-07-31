PTI to take Pakistan out of FATF grey list: Mazari

Senior leader says no compromise on PTI’s vision at any cost; committed to eradicate corruption, poverty on priority

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday makes it clear to newly-joined members that her party will not compromise on its vision at any cost, as the party is committed to eradicate corruption and poverty on priority basis.

Talking to the Radio Pakistan, she said that it was part of the democratic process to negotiate with small elected parties and independents to form the government. “All major political parties are contacting the independents to win the number game to form the government at centre and in the provinces,” she added.

She said that most of the independents have already joined PTI. To a question, she said that they have a lot of challenges to face and immediate problem was to take Pakistan out of the grey list (jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies), announced recently by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international watchdog against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

PTI leader Sheikh Salman Naeem also said that the PTI leadership was making consistent efforts to complete the required number of lawmakers to form the government in Punjab. In a couple of days, they would be in the position to announce the provincial government in Punjab, he said.

Senator Faisal Javed said that PTI holds clear majority in the centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, however, the required number of the lawmakers to form the government in Punjab would soon be achieved because independents also realise the fact the real change could only be brought under the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that senior PTI leadership was in contact with the independents to achieve the remaining numbers to form the government in Punjab. He said that their foremost priority was to present their narrative aggressively and portray a positive and strong image of the country. He said that Pakistan would have to adopt an aggressive and serious approach to highlight the Kashmir issue on international forums.

PTI leader Umar Ayub also said that the upcoming government would have to take rigorous and revolutionary steps to address the challenge of economic instability in the country. He said that the economic revival was imperative for development and the current economic issues need to be resolved include current fiscal deficit, currency depreciation, low foreign exchange reserves and imports.