PTI leadership dispels rumours of rifts within party

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) heads towards forming its government in the Centre, Punjab and KP, senior party leaders on Tuesday dispelled the impression of rifts within the party.

PTI chief Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence has been bustling with newly elected lawmakers lately as the party musters numbers to form its governments. A series of meetings took place at Bani Gala to mull over possible candidates for top government posts in Centre and Punjab.

On the occasion, senior party leaders Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed media together, dispelling the impression of differences between the two. Rumour had it that the differences between the two increased considerably as they vied for being closer to the party chief.

In addition, PTI leader Pervez Khattak told media that all party members, including him, will accept Imran’s decision on choosing people for top government slots. The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister is reportedly adamant for getting the same office. However, the PTI has finalised party leader Atif Khan’s name for the post.

Imran has reportedly cancelled meetings scheduled for the next two days.

Among other issues, PTI will also mull over its candidate for the chief minister post in Punjab if it forms a government in the country’s second-largest province.

Newly-appointed KP MPA Atif Khan and Khattak have been asked to attend the high-level huddle. Also expected to be present at the meeting is Aleem Khan, who is rumoured as the party’s candidate for the Punjab CM post.